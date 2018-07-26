Synairgen (SNG) Trading Up 15.1%

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) was up 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.86 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). Approximately 304,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 78,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.24).

Separately, FinnCap boosted their target price on shares of Synairgen from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.