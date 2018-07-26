Symantec (SYMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SYMC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Symantec to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays cut Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11. Symantec has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Symantec’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Symantec will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Symantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Symantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Symantec by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Symantec by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

