Sutherland Asset Management (SLD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sutherland Asset Management Corporation is a commercial mortgage REIT. The company is a real estate finance company which acquires, originates, manages, services and finances primarily small balance commercial loans. It also invests in asset-backed securities and other real estate-related investments. Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly known as ZAIS Financial Corp., is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Sutherland Asset Management and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sutherland Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutherland Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE SLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,052. The stock has a market cap of $528.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.61. Sutherland Asset Management has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 million. Sutherland Asset Management had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 38.93%. analysts predict that Sutherland Asset Management will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Sutherland Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Sutherland Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sutherland Asset Management by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sutherland Asset Management by 104.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Sutherland Asset Management Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

