Supervalu (SVU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.17

Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 1462233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

SVU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supervalu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on Supervalu and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Supervalu in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supervalu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

The firm has a market cap of $757.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Supervalu had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Supervalu Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVU. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supervalu by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Supervalu by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Supervalu

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

