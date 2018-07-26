Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Stake Boosted by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,578,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,262 shares during the quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPN. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Superior Energy Services opened at $8.85 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

