SunTrust Banks Reiterates “$48.00” Price Target for Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Andeavor Logistics to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor Logistics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.65.

NYSE ANDX opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Andeavor Logistics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Andeavor Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

