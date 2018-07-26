SunTrust Banks Reiterates “$48.00” Price Target for Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Andeavor Logistics to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor Logistics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.65.
NYSE ANDX opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Andeavor Logistics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Andeavor Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Andeavor Logistics
Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.
