SunTrust Banks Increases Wix.Com (WIX) Price Target to $120.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIX. MED increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Wix.Com stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,390. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 376.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

