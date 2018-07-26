SunTrust Banks, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STI. Sandler O’Neill raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of SunTrust Banks opened at $72.39 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,755,000 after buying an additional 951,652 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,450,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,859,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,557,000 after buying an additional 1,002,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,863,000 after buying an additional 2,591,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other SunTrust Banks news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,288.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,464,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

