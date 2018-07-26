SunTrust Banks Cuts Broadcom (AVGO) Price Target to $325.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.71.

Shares of Broadcom opened at $225.97 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 48.95%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 514.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 131,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

