SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) a $40.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners opened at $35.70 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -206.90%.

In related news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $203,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 672,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 185,731 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 179,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,078,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

