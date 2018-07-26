Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

SUI traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,932. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $271.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,825,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,238,000 after purchasing an additional 178,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,938,000 after purchasing an additional 98,004 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,710,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,813,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,361,000 after purchasing an additional 100,549 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

