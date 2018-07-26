Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $6.25 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth $102,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in DowDuPont by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 711,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,800 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in DowDuPont by 23.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in DowDuPont by 127.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $67.53 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

