Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $112.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

