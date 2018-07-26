Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 946 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $557,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group opened at $67.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 7.45%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

