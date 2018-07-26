Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 6,001 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 31,558.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Ford Motor opened at $10.52 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

