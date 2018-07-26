Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

SUBCY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

