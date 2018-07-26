Stryker (SYK) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.22-7.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. Stryker also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Stryker traded up $0.90, reaching $170.88, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 28,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,198. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.15.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

