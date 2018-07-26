Stryker (SYK) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2018 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.15.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.49. 47,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Stryker has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,819,000 after buying an additional 458,485 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,349,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,451,000 after buying an additional 428,789 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 315,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 314,518 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

