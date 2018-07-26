Strongco (SQP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strongco (TSE:SQP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strongco had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of C$89.03 million during the quarter.

Strongco opened at C$2.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Strongco has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.55.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Strongco from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

About Strongco

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, tractors, and pipelayers; and rubber-tired loaders, rigid and articulated trucks, rock drilling equipment, and telehandlers.

