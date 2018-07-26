Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Major Shareholder Purchases $275,280.00 in Stock

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 55,500 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associates L.L.C. Cdk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 14,000 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $69,720.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 11,200 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $55,664.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 1,032.62%. analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SBBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 126.3% during the first quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 3,182,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 1,776,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after buying an additional 363,328 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 27.2% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,590,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $7,301,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $6,919,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

