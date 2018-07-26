Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.27 ($80.32).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA traded up €1.15 ($1.35), reaching €54.00 ($63.53), during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 96,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €45.41 ($53.42) and a one year high of €66.40 ($78.12).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

