Stratford Consulting LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,242. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

