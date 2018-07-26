Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Strategic Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,289.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after buying an additional 3,273,344 shares in the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,934,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,664,000 after buying an additional 128,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 52,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 334,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF opened at $41.31 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

