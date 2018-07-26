Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 26th (ARW, AZN, BATS, BRK, BSE, CPG, CRDA, DGE, DMGT, FLYB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 26th:

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 5,450 ($72.14) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,100 ($67.50).

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Flybe Group (LON:FLYB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intu Properties plc common stock (LON:INTU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.11) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 215 ($2.85).

Relx (LON:REL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Relx (LON:REL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

South32 (LON:S32) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.46) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.78).

Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

