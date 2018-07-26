Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ryder System (R) Price Target to $81.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

R has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of Ryder System traded up $0.68, hitting $79.00, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $135,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 165,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 39,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $2,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

