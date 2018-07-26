Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $425.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.32.
Shares of Align Technology opened at $381.77 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $155.55 and a 1 year high of $385.00. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $20,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,211,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,715,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 250,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 339,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 112,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,610 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
