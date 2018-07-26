Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $425.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.32.

Shares of Align Technology opened at $381.77 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $155.55 and a 1 year high of $385.00. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $20,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,211,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,715,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 250,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 339,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 112,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,610 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

