Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172,499 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bemis worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bemis during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bemis by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bemis by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 121,431 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bemis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bemis by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bemis alerts:

Shares of Bemis opened at $42.86 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Bemis had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bemis from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.