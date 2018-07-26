Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 12,024 Shares of Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 135.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTR. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,199,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aqua America by 102.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 819,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 414,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aqua America by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,087,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,925,000 after purchasing an additional 377,415 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aqua America by 62.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 297,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTR shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of Aqua America opened at $36.60 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

