Steven Madden (SHOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $319,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,304,000 after buying an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,676,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,234,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,207,000 after buying an additional 76,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 841,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 62,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,876,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

