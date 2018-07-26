Steve K. Barbarick Sells 20,000 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $78.16 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,186,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,914,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,727,000 after buying an additional 552,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,322,000 after buying an additional 60,837 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,429,000 after buying an additional 360,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,066,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,204,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

