Steve K. Barbarick Sells 20,000 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $78.16 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Story: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.