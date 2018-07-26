Steris (STE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Steris (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, STERIS has been outperforming its industry. We are also encouraged by STERIS witnessing favorable underlying market trends along with new product and service offerings. The company's strong organic growth across specialty services, life sciences and applied sterilization segments also buoys optimism. Further, growth in free cash flow reserve is indicative of the company’s strong cash balance. The company has also made certain divestments and organizational changes, which are expected to better align with its operations. On the flip side, a tough competitive landscape and currency headwinds continue to pose concerns. Moreover, STERIS' customers undergoing major consolidation pose threats for the company.”

Steris opened at $113.16 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Steris has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Steris had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Steris will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Wood sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,801. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 739.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

