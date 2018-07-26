Stephens Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Bancshares (FBMS)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.59 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.28%. equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 91.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.