Stephens Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Bancshares (FBMS)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
First Bancshares stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $37.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 91.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
