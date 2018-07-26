Stephens Analysts Give EOG Resources (EOG) a $122.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $122.00 price target on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.73.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.34. 54,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $128.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $229,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 111.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.