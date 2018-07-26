Steel Dynamics (STLD) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.71.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 208,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,376.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $856,016.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $21,925,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,180.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 396,886 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $17,531,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $16,204,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $13,815,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.