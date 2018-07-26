Steel Connect (STCN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Steel Connect opened at $2.13 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Steel Connect has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

In other news, Director Philip E. Lengyel sold 35,000 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $72,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through four segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, and e-Business. The company offers material planning and factory supply solutions, including sourcing and delivering inbound materials, kitting and assembly of packaging materials and accessories, and managing logistics and delivery schedules into multiple manufacturing sites or partners; and value-added warehousing and distribution services, such as order management, pick, pack, ship, retail connectivity, demand planning, and integrated transportation management services, as well as solutions for the physical programming of digital content comprising software, firmware, upgrades, or promotional material onto various types of flash media.

