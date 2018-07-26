Startcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Startcoin has a market cap of $408,597.00 and $55.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017513 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

