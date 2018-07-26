Stars Group (TSG) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stars Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8579462924243 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSG. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Stars Group opened at $37.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.47 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

