Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Position Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Stamps.com by 10.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stamps.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on STMP. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.38.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 3,830 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,727.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,344.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,276 shares of company stock valued at $24,639,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com opened at $280.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

