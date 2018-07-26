Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,051 SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 439,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after purchasing an additional 141,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SPX Flow in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of SPX Flow opened at $45.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SPX Flow Inc has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.60 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

