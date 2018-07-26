Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,665.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

