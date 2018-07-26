SPS Commerce (SPSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. SPS Commerce had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of SPS Commerce traded down $0.34, reaching $76.95, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 137,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,285. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 16,700 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,186,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,446.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smerklo sold 682 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $48,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

