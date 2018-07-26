SportyCo Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Coinbe, Livecoin and Kucoin. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $226,933.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003859 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00417085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00166748 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000914 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,827,425 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OKEx, Coinbe, Kucoin, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

