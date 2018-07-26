Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPWH. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.66.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $1,953,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,932,652 shares of company stock worth $24,660,027. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 711,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

