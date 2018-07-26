Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Upgraded to Buy at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.92.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 124,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $851.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,479.7% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

