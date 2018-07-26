Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $137.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock opened at $76.83 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 1,443.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after buying an additional 1,583,933 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 1,841.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,635,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,155,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,467,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,937,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

