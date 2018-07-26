Spectris (SXS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.70 EPS

Spectris (LON:SXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 51.80 ($0.69) by GBX (5.70) (($0.08)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Spectris had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 25.86%.

Shares of LON:SXS traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,279 ($30.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,225 ($29.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,869 ($37.97).

Get Spectris alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,250 ($29.78)) on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,800 ($37.06) to GBX 2,400 ($31.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,170 ($41.96) to GBX 3,000 ($39.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,769.23 ($36.65).

In related news, insider Clive Watson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($37.54), for a total value of £28,558.52 ($37,800.82).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.