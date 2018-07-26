Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (ACIM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIM. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 406.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Shares of ACIM stock remained flat at $$79.94 on Thursday. 7,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $84.34.

