S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Cut by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,498 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $214.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $147.07 and a twelve month high of $215.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.