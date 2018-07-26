Southwest Georgia Financial (SGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Southwest Georgia Financial had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.
Southwest Georgia Financial opened at $22.65 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Southwest Georgia Financial has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.04.
About Southwest Georgia Financial
