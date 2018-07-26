Southwest Georgia Financial (SGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Southwest Georgia Financial had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.

Southwest Georgia Financial opened at $22.65 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Southwest Georgia Financial has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

About Southwest Georgia Financial

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

