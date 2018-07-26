South32 (S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

S32 has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of South32 to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 240 ($3.18) in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 180 ($2.38) in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.13 ($2.75).

Get South32 alerts:

South32 opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.68) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 143.25 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.12).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.